One Station One Product outlets promoting indigenous products

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: The One Station One Product (OSOP) outlets operating across several railway stations across the state are becoming a popular hub to promote local and indigenous products.

Besides providing an exposure to indigenous culture and traditions, OSOP brings a drastic change to the life of the local vendors and their families. The OSOP scheme has also helped in providing financial stability to the families of vendors who are running these outlets.

Passengers can now explore the local handicrafts, handloom, cotton products and other handmade artifacts on display at these outlets spreading across different states during their journey stopover at railway stations. This in turn has helped in empowering local artisans to showcase and market their goods, thereby promoting the Centre’s ‘Vocal4Local’ mission.

As on December 1 this year, 180 OSOP outlets are functioning as on spreading over 133 railway stations under the jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR). 128 OSOP outlets are operational in Assam, 31 in West Bengal and 13 in Bihar. Some major stations include Guwahati, Dibrugarh, New Tinsukia, Barpeta Road, Rangapara North, Kokrajhar in Assam, New Alipurduar, New Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Coochbehar in West Bengal, Barosi, Katihar in Bihar. As many as 739 people have been benefited through these outlets under NFR’s OSOP scheme.

All the stalls under OSOP scheme are showcasing and marketing varieties of distinct and invaluable products which are locally manufactured. A variety of Assamese pitha, traditional Assamese gamosa, traditional Bodo and Rajbongshi attires, Jhapi, local textile, jute products like caps and dolls, handloom, Darjeeling tea, locally made designer bangles, necklace, ear ring, hair clips, bamboo and cane products etc. as well as other local food items have managed to draw the attention of passengers.

Since the start of the pilot scheme, 1037 stations have been covered with 1134 OSOP outlets in 21 states and three Union Territories across the country. Cumulative direct beneficiaries all over India till date are 39,847.

