Pastor Indira Gurung denies allegation of forceful conversion

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, May 4: Pastor Indira Gurung has denied allegations of mass conversion of people of Hindu faith to Christianity.

- Advertisement -

Gurung said that since the setting up of the Iswar Prem Baptist Church in 1999 not a single person belonging to Hindu faith has been forcefully converted to Christianity.

The pastor said that people from various community like Gorkha, Assamese, Bengali, Telugu, Adivasi, Hindi speaking community of Margherita sub division visit the church every sunday for prayer

He raised concern that some fringe groups of Margherita have been spreading rumours on forceful conversion which he termed baseless.