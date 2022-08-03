Peaceful GU Student Protesters Face Police Crackdown

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 2: Hundreds of Gauhati University (GU) students on Tuesday faced a sudden police crackdown while demonstrating a peaceful protest against the GU authority. The agitation was carried out at the university premises itself. The student protesters alleged that the GU administration committed a series of mistakes while declaring the degree fifth semester examination results. Notably, the result was declared on July 29.

On Tuesday, the students’ protest demonstration turned violent all of a sudden as dozens of police personnel rushed to the spot and immediately resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protesters. Consequently, a good number of students received injuries. At the same, the cops on the spot turned more aggressive and forcefully detained the protesters and vacated the campus within a short span of time. Notably, GU post graduate students’ union president Hemen Kalita was also apprehended by the police from the spot.

Students’ Federation of India’s Assam unit general secretary Nirangkush Nath strongly condemned the aggression of the police and said, “Categorically, we held the Gauhati University authority responsible for the incident that took place on Tuesday. The students were protesting for their rights. It is not the first time. The GU authority has been committing the same mistake since years. With an aim to hide the GU administration fault, police forces were called upon to smash the peaceful protesters.”