Pegu reviews GU infra development; announces initiatives for farmers, startups

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 28: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu conducted a comprehensive review of infrastructure development initiatives at Gauhati University, engaging with officials from the university and the Public Works Department (PWD) at Janata Bhawan, Pegu announced on Monday.

The meeting focused on several key projects funded under a special scheme, with a total investment of Rs 25 crore aimed at enhancing educational facilities in the region.

During the discussions, Minister Pegu highlighted the detailed project report (DPR) for a proposed Rs 17.2 crore Startup and Innovation Centre, along with a Rs 4.6 crore Farmers Training Hostel to be established at the aquaculture center.

He also announced that these projects are set to commence soon, signifying a significant step towards fostering innovation and providing essential training resources for farmers in Assam.

Additionally, Minister Pegu addressed the ongoing construction projects in various state colleges, funded by the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA).

The meeting involved a thorough assessment of progress made by different agencies, including Housefed, the Public Works Department, the Assam State Development Corporation for SC, and the Assam Plain Tribes Development Corporation Limited.

Emphasizing the importance of timely project completion, the Minister further provided guidance on strategies to accelerate ongoing works.

“It is crucial that we ensure the swift execution of these projects to enhance the educational landscape of Assam and provide better resources for our students and farmers,” Pegu stated.

