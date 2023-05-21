25 C
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Petition writer stabbed to death in Dhekiajuli

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 20: Sensation still prevails at Dhekiajuli in the district of Sonitpur   for an incident of horrific murder took place on Friday afternoon in broad daylight. As per sources a person identified as Uttam Das was stabbed to death by his neighbour one Niranjan Khodal, with sharp weapons in front of the office of the Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle Officer.

The deceased Uttam Das was a   petition writer at   the office of the Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle Officer. After vehemently attacking the victim, accused Niranjan Khodal surrendered himself at the Dhekiajuli Police Station. Police arrested the accused and sent the body for necessary post-mortem. The sources added that the incident occurred as an outcome of longstanding dispute between  both the deceased and the accused.

 

