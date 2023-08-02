30 C
Pijush Hazarika inspects erosion prevention work

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 1: Assam water resource minister Pijush Hazarika inspected the successful completion of erosion prevention work in the Gumi Panikhaiti area of Kamrup district on Tuesday. The project, which covered an area of approximately one kilometer, was executed under four different schemes at a cost of approximately Rs 11.15 crore to combat the Brahmaputra River’s erosive impact.

During his visit, the minister examined the 23-kilometer-long road cum embankment constructed along the Brahmaputra’s banks. The embankment serves as a crucial protective measure against erosion and ensures the safety of communities residing in the vicinity.

Minister Hazarika expressed satisfaction with the completed project’s outcome and reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the region from the destructive effects of erosion. The efforts put into erosion prevention are vital for the welfare and security of the people living along the river’s course.

