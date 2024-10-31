Pijush Hazarika lays foundation for Hathibandha Ras Festival in Biswanath

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 31: Assam Information and Public Relations, and Water Resources Minister, Pijush Hazarika, laid the foundation for the upcoming Hathibandha Ras Festival in Biswanath district, the Minister announced on Thursday.

The festival, organized by the residents of Hathibandha village in Gangmoutan Panchayat under the Behali Assembly Constituency, will celebrate Lord Krishna’s Raas Leela, a cherished tradition in Assam.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Hazarika stated, “I am delighted to participate in the foundation-laying ceremony of the upcoming Hathibandha Ras Festival. I wish the people of this program a successful completion.”

The foundation-laying ceremony was marked by an enthusiastic gathering of villagers, alongside Member of Parliament Ranjit Dutta. Minister Hazarika expressed his delight in being part of the event and extended his best wishes to the community for the festival’s success.

Meanwhile, the Hathibandha Ras Festival is expected to serve as a testament to Assam’s cultural heritage and devotion, bringing the community together each year to honor the life and teachings of Lord Krishna.