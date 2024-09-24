26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
type here...

Planning meeting for Gita Jayanti celebration held in Hojai

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Sept 23: Under the aegis of the Gita Jayanti Organising Committee, a planning meeting for the celebration of Gita Jayanti to be held on December 11 and 12, 2024, was held here at Gita Ashram in Hojai on Sunday. Addressing the members here, Baisistha Bujarbaruah, Assam region pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said the celebration of Gita Jayanti will be successful in the true sense only when we read the chapters and verses of the holy Gita and apply them in our daily lives. He said we all have to work together to make the program successful and historic. He urged the volunteers who have been given the responsibility to discharge their duties properly and propagate the Gita as much as possible.

- Advertisement -

He further discussed in detail the outline of the grand program to be organised on the occasion of Gita Jayanti on December 11 and 12. The meeting began with a shloka from the Gita.

At the very outset, Arjun Majumdar, secretary of the Gita Jayanti Organising Committee, briefly explained the objective of the meeting. He also introduced the heads of different sub-committees. The meeting was attended by: Subodh Rai, Hojai district sanghchalak; Shyamal Rakshit, president of the Gita Ashram Trust; Ashish Bhattacharjee, president of the Gita Jayanti Organising Committee; Ashok Kejriwal, treasurer of the Gita Ashram Trust.

Along with them, many other dignitaries were present. A large number of volunteers from the entire district also marked their attendance.

5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CMAAA training programme held at BB Engineering College, Kokrajhar 

The Hills Times -
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth 6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World