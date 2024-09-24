Planning meeting for Gita Jayanti celebration held in Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Sept 23: Under the aegis of the Gita Jayanti Organising Committee, a planning meeting for the celebration of Gita Jayanti to be held on December 11 and 12, 2024, was held here at Gita Ashram in Hojai on Sunday. Addressing the members here, Baisistha Bujarbaruah, Assam region pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said the celebration of Gita Jayanti will be successful in the true sense only when we read the chapters and verses of the holy Gita and apply them in our daily lives. He said we all have to work together to make the program successful and historic. He urged the volunteers who have been given the responsibility to discharge their duties properly and propagate the Gita as much as possible.

He further discussed in detail the outline of the grand program to be organised on the occasion of Gita Jayanti on December 11 and 12. The meeting began with a shloka from the Gita.

At the very outset, Arjun Majumdar, secretary of the Gita Jayanti Organising Committee, briefly explained the objective of the meeting. He also introduced the heads of different sub-committees. The meeting was attended by: Subodh Rai, Hojai district sanghchalak; Shyamal Rakshit, president of the Gita Ashram Trust; Ashish Bhattacharjee, president of the Gita Jayanti Organising Committee; Ashok Kejriwal, treasurer of the Gita Ashram Trust.

Along with them, many other dignitaries were present. A large number of volunteers from the entire district also marked their attendance.