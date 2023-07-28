PM-KISAN 14th installment released in Dima Hasao

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, July 27: The ceremonial release of the 14th installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) took place at the District Library Auditorium hall in Haflong, Dima Hasao district on Thursday. The event was organised by the Department of Agriculture & Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dima Hasao, and saw a total of 6,418 farmers benefiting from the scheme.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmer families receive a benefit of Rs 6000 per year in three equal installments of Rs 2000 each.

- Advertisement -

The program was graced by Assam minister for power, sports & youth welfare, Nandita Gorlosa, who attended as the chief guest. Other dignitaries present at the event included chairperson Ranu Langthasa, DHAC, Deputy Speaker Bimol Hojai, Ratan Jarambusa, EM DHAC, Nojit Kemprai EM, DHAC, Nipolal Hojai EM, DHAC, and MACs of DHAC.

During her speech, Assam minister Nandita Gorlosa congratulated all the beneficiaries and stressed the importance of the PM-KISAN scheme. She also urged the agriculture department to prioritize marketing for the farmers’ benefit.

Chairperson Ranu Langthasa emphasised the need for awareness among farmers in the village areas to fully avail the benefits of the scheme. She also highlighted the importance of proper documentation for farmers to access the scheme successfully. The program aimed to provide financial support and encouragement to farmers in Dima Hasao, helping them enhance their agricultural productivity and overall well-being.