PM Modi’s visit turns Kaziranga to tourism hotspot

Kaziranga, March 9: UNESCO World Heritage Site Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve in Assam is driving an upsurge and is expected to become a popular international tourism hotspot.

Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve is abundantly blessed with nature’s beauty. With PM Modi’s visit today, it will get elevated to the status of an international eco-tourism site.

Located in the state of Assam in India’s North Eastern Region, the National Park is a pristine natural site that is home to a variety of flora and fauna. We are sure, the National Park will attract more tourists in the days to come,” sources said.

Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve encompassing an impressive 430 square kilometer area is the largest undisturbed and representative area in the Brahmaputra Valley region. Interestingly, PM Modi on his visit to the National Park undertook an elephant safari. PM Modi also undertook a jeep safari within the Mihimukh area situated in the Central Kohora range of the National Park.

The Prime Minister undertaking these safaris, will not only make this National Park more popular but also result in the promotion of responsible wildlife tourism.

Kaziranga National Park is known for the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses besides a rich variety of mammals and winged wonders. It is a unique gem among global national parks.

Situated in the Golaghat and Nagaon regions of Assam, it is bordered by the Brahmaputra River to the North and the Karbi Anglong mountains to the South. Framed by lush tea plantations, the National Park offers a breath-taking view of scenic landscape.

The National Park is crisscrossed by 37 highways, which enhances accessibility, and provides visitors with an immersive experience. Designated as a National Park in 1974, Kaziranga continues to captivate nature enthusiasts with its unparalleled natural beauty.

This National Park is a pride of North East India. Recent data reveals a substantial surge in tourism. From October 15 last year, the park has welcomed over 1.80 lakh tourists. The tourism footfall is expected to triple in the next two years.