PM Narendra Modi to lay base of major projects in KA on April 28

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rongkut Loring-Thepi under Howraghat sub-division on April 28 to lay the foundation stones for major projects in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

The chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma will also visit Diphu on 15-17 April 2022, informed by the official statement from the District Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) here on Monday.

In view of the PM visits, a meeting was held at Arboretum Hall, Matipung which was chaired by the chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang and had discussed the arrangements and constituted a core committee and sub-committee for smooth functioning of the event, stated DIPRO.

In this regard, the different departments were given duties and responsibilities. The core committees will be chaired by the CEM with secretaries of KAAC and will supervise the sub-committee of all departments. 4 lakh people are likely to gather for the visits.

Moreover, during the three-day visit of Assam chief minister at Diphu a public meeting will be held and he will distribute cheques to surrendered militants and also hand over appointment letters to TET qualified teachers, stated DIPRO.