Assam Police Arrests 23-year-old in Charge of Child Marriage

Guwahati, June 23: Assam police recently made a successful arrest of a 23-year-old male in Guwahati for his suspected role in eloping with and marrying a young lady. Authorities announced that more investigations are being conducted once the arrest was verified.

The accused person allegedly eloped with the young girl and just lately got married to her, according to the authorities. The family of the youngster immediately filed a report when the crime was discovered, starting the hunt for the perpetrator who, according to a police officer, had fled since then.

The police were tipped off about the accused youth’s movements in the Gotanagar neighbourhood of Guwahati. Law enforcement conducted an operation after acting quickly on the tip, and the suspect was successfully apprehended at a house in the indicated location.

The accused person confessed to marrying the young girl during the next interrogation and made it clear that the two were hiding to avoid being apprehended. The police are attentively looking into the situation to see if it involves a child marriage. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act will be applied regardless of the decision, the police officer stated.

The severity of such instances involving kids has been emphasised by the authorities, who have also promised a thorough investigation of the matter to guarantee that justice is done. The police have reaffirmed their dedication to the welfare and security of kids, promising to take harsh action against anybody found guilty of abusing or harming kids’ wellbeing.

Globally, child marriage is a serious problem because of the effects it has on young girls’ physical, emotional, and psychological health. Worldwide efforts are being made by governments, groups, and people to end this terrible practise and safeguard children’s rights. The Guwahati case is a sobering reminder that more has to be done to confront and stop child marriages in society.

The person who has been detained will appear in court, where the law will be followed in all legal actions. To acquire all essential evidence and guarantee a fair trial, the police will work closely with all pertinent parties as the investigation develops.

The Guwahati event should serve as a warning to families, communities, and government to continue being proactive and watchful in ensuring the safety of children. It emphasises how crucial awareness campaigns, instruction, and social support networks are to effectively addressing the root causes and effects of child marriage.

The judicial system will be essential in deciding the best course of action and providing justice for the little girl and her family as the inquiry goes on.