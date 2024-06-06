Police in Karbi Anglong seized ₹8 cr YABA tablets

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 6: The Police in Karbi Anglong on Wednesday night seized 40,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 8 crore near Dillai point.

As per the police, the vehicle was intercepted at Dillai Point from where the said tablets were seized and two people were apprehended.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister informed the same.

“In an anti-narcotics drive carried out by @karbianglongpol tonight, a vehicle was intercepted at Dillai Point and 40,000 YABA tablets worth ₹8 cr were seized. Two people have been apprehended in this connection,” Sarma wrote.

Sarma further acknowledged and appreciated the efforts put by Karbi Anglong Police on the success of capturing the drugs by uttering, “good job Assam Police”.

Earlier, Assam Police in three separate operations in Karimganj and Cachar districts on Saturday, apprehended seven suspected drug peddlers, inclusive of two Manipur residents. As per reports, the officials seized 1.9 kilograms of heroin and 800 kilograms of cannabis.