34 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 6, 2024
type here...

Police in Karbi Anglong seized ₹8 cr YABA tablets

As per the police, the vehicle was intercepted at Dillai Point from where the said tablets were seized and two people were apprehended.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 6: The Police in Karbi Anglong on Wednesday night seized 40,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 8 crore near Dillai point.

- Advertisement -

As per the police, the vehicle was intercepted at Dillai Point from where the said tablets were seized and two people were apprehended.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister informed the same.

“In an anti-narcotics drive carried out by @karbianglongpol tonight, a vehicle was intercepted at Dillai Point and 40,000 YABA tablets worth ₹8 cr were seized. Two people have been apprehended in this connection,” Sarma wrote.

Sarma further acknowledged and appreciated the efforts put by Karbi Anglong Police on the success of capturing the drugs by uttering, “good job Assam Police”.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, Assam Police in three separate operations in Karimganj and Cachar districts on Saturday, apprehended seven suspected drug peddlers, inclusive of two Manipur residents. As per reports, the officials seized 1.9 kilograms of heroin and 800 kilograms of cannabis.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Guwahati CTC Tea Sets Record at Auction, Fetches Rs 705 per...

The Hills Times -