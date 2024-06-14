31 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 14, 2024
Assam Police seizes YABA tablets worth Rs 6 crore, takes 3 into custody

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 14: The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that YABA tablets valued at Rs six crore were seized in the state’s Cachar district.

Three individuals have been apprehended in this connection.

“Based on secret inputs, @cacharpolice carried a special operation in an inter-state border area and apprehended 3 people who were in possession of 21,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 6cr”, Chief Minister Sarma posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The consignment was brought from a neighbouring state, Sarma added.

Earlier on Wednesday, a total of 2,20,000 YABA tablets worth more than Rs 66 crore were snatched from Karimganj district.

Meanwhile, the police recovered 36,000 tablets from the Karbi Anglong district on the same day.

The chief minister took pride in congratulating the Assam Police for its consistent endeavours in making the state drug-free.

YABA (also spelled Yaba) tablets are a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, typically used as a recreational drug. Originating in Southeast Asia, particularly Thailand, Yaba translates to “crazy medicine” in Thai. These tablets are usually red or orange and have a strong smell. They can be swallowed, inhaled after being heated on foil, or dissolved in a beverage.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
