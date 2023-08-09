Truck laden with suspected PDS rice bags seized in Boko, three arrested

HT Correspondent

Boko, Aug 8: In an early morning operation on Tuesday, the Boko police seized a truck loaded with bags of rice at Boko Bazar. Officer in charge of Boko police station, Phanindra Nath, stated, “On August 7 at 03:30 am, we received information from a reliable source regarding a vehicle with registration number AS-25-EC-2428, suspected of carrying stolen Public Distribution System (PDS) rice. The vehicle was coming from the Champupara side, Chaygaon LAC, headed towards Meghalaya via Hahim.”

- Advertisement -

It is worth mentioning that the Public Distribution System (PDS) has evolved as a means of managing scarcity by distributing food grains at affordable prices or free of cost in some states. Over the years, PDS has become a significant component of the government’s strategy for managing the food economy in the country.

Nath added, “Consequently, we intercepted the Tata LPT truck with registration number AS-25-EC-2428 at Boko Bazar. Upon inspecting the vehicle, we found three individuals inside the cabin—Sahabuddin Ali (32 years) from Kanhara village, Chaygaon, who was driving the vehicle; Jakir Hussain (31 years) from Shampupara Pathar village (Chaygaon); and Sirajul Islam (29 years) from Shampupara Pathar village, Chaygaon.”

Nath further explained, “Sahabuddin Ali was driving the vehicle. Upon inspection, we discovered that the truck was loaded with 200 bags of rice. The occupants could not provide any documentation to substantiate the suspected PDS rice load. Consequently, we seized the Tata LPT truck along with the 200 bags of suspected PDS rice and brought them to the Boko police station.”

A case has been registered and is being investigated under Boko Police Case No. 367/23 US – 379/411 IPC, R/W Sec. 7 of EC Act. All three accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

- Advertisement -

Netizens and residents of the Boko area lauded the Boko police for their swift action against the smuggling of PDS rice. Police sources indicated that the market value of the 200 bags of rice exceeds Rs 3 lakhs.