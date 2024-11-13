21 C
Polling officials gear up for Samaguri by-election

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 12: On Tuesday, the Nagaon District Election Office distributed voting materials to 868 polling personnel, 12 general observers, 27 sector officers, and 72 micro-observers for the Samaguri assembly by-election scheduled for November 13. The officials, including polling officers and other polling assistants, have already rushed to their respective polling stations in the constituency on Tuesday evening. 

Over two all-women polling stations will operate at Amabagan Higher Secondary School, while 195 stations will be managed by male personnel. District election officer Narendra Kumar Shah oversaw the material distribution, emphasising fair and peaceful voting, an official press note stated.

Sonitpur district launches four-day training for Grade-III staff

