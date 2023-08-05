Post-SC Verdict: Himanta Fires Salvo At Rahul

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: A fiery exchange of words has erupted between Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress party after the Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case.

The social media feud has captured public attention, with both sides vehemently defending their positions.

In a scathing attack on Rahul, Sarma took to social media to express his displeasure over the apex court’s decision. Sarma accused Gandhi of hypocrisy, referring to his contrasting stance on the judiciary when facing conviction compared to seeking bail.

Using the phrase “Heights of Duplicity!”, the Assam CM questioned Gandhi’s integrity.

In response, the Congress party hailed the Supreme Court’s decision as a “strong vindication of truth”. They applauded the ruling, emphasising that no force can silence the voice of the people and viewing it as a “victory of love over hate”.

Rahul Gandhi’s plea challenged the Gujarat High Court’s verdict that denied his request for a stay on his conviction in the defamation case related to his “Modi surname” remark. The case was filed by former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi in 2019 after Gandhi made the statement during an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka.