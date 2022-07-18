Pragatisil Krishak Mancha Formed

HT Correspondent

Morigaon, July 17: With an aim to benefit the deprived farmers against their rights, a new farmers’ organisation namely ‘Pragatisil Krishak Mancha’ on Sunday formed at Morigaon Press Club. The 21 members central committee of the ‘Pragatisil Krishak Mancha’ on Sunday formed led by the president Jitendra Thakuria, acting president Upen Kalita and the secretary Mantua Kr. Das.

In keeping with the formation of the new organisation, a meeting was organised by the central committee. In the meeting, the organisation determined to provide helping hands to the deprived farmers’ against their rights’. Addressing the members, the president of the organisation asked each member to wake up the farmers’ towards agri and its allied farmings by availing the facilities allotted by the Government in the name of farming.