Guwahati
Monday, October 7, 2024
Prasanna Kumar Nath passes away 

Assam
Updated:
MORIGAON, Oct 6: Prominent social worker Prasanna Kumar Nath (63), an ex-soldier of the Indian Army, passed away on Saturday evening. He was born in 1961 in Parashutangi, Habibarangabari, Morigaon district.

Nath suddenly deteriorated in health and was admitted to the private hospital Sultan Nursing and Research Centre, Morigaon, on October 3, 2024. He was treated at the Sultan Nursing and Research Centre, Morigaon. Later, he was taken to Guwahati Metro Hospital for better treatment. On Saturday at 5:45 p.m., he breathed his last after undergoing treatment at the private hospital.

As the news of his demise spread throughout the district, people thronged in large numbers at his residence to pay their respects.

Dr Bhupen Hazarika Smriti Yuva Sangha, Natuagaon Anchalic ex-Army Group, Natuagaon Rava Smriti Yuva Sangha and Library, Bachnaghat Shopkeepers Association, and Durga Puja Committee prayed to the Almighty for peace for the departed soul of the deceased. The body of the social worker was cremated at the Natua Gaon public crematory ground in the presence of the local public. He is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, a daughter-in-law, a brother, grandchildren, relatives, and admirers he left behind.

