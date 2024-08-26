26 C
P&RD minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass lays foundation stone for resource center in West Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

HAMREN, Aug 25: Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass laid the foundation stone for a district resource center in Tikrim, West Karbi Anglong, on Sunday.

The center, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore, aims to bolster regional development.

Following the ceremony, the minister participated in a meeting at the Hamren Habe Denja Auditorium Hall. The meeting was attended by Tuliram Ranghang, chief executive member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC); MP Amar Sing Tisso; MLAs; KAAC executive members; and other Council officers.

During the meeting, Dass highlighted the significant changes in Karbi Anglong since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power.

“Development schemes have been implemented in various parts of the district. The BJP government is building infrastructure under Ronghang’s leadership,” he said.

On recent crimes against women in the state, the minister called for exemplary punishment for the accused in the Shivsagar and Tinsukia incidents.

He also emphasised that BJP leaders have the right to express their views in the media.

“There is no discrimination between old and new BJP members, seniors or juniors; the BJP has millions of workers in Assam. The party will conduct a membership recruitment drive starting next month,” he added.

Meanwhile, CEM Ronghang announced that self-help groups in the Socheng constituency of the Autonomous Council would receive piglets from the council.

