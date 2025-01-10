Pregnant woman’s death sparks protests over alleged negligence

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: In a heart-wrenching incident that has rocked the town of Margherita, Kamla Sharma, a pregnant woman, tragically died due to alleged medical negligence at Mayflower Hospital, as reported in a news bulletin.

Her untimely death has ignited widespread protests and increased tensions across the region, with local organizations and the victim’s family accusing the hospital and its staff of severe malpractice.

Kamla, the wife of Vijay Gautam from Jagun, was admitted to Mayflower Hospital on Wednesday, where she gave birth to a son at midnight under the supervision of Dr. Rajesh Gupta.

However, her health began to rapidly deteriorate the following day.

Despite initial efforts to stabilize her, Kamla’s condition worsened, prompting doctors to refer her to Dibrugarh for further treatment.

Tragically, she succumbed to her condition before reaching the hospital.

The incident has sparked outrage among the locals, with the Chhatra Mukti Sangram Samiti (CMSS) joining forces with Kamla’s family in accusing Dr. Gupta and Mayflower Hospital of negligence.

In response to the tragedy, protesters took to the streets, blocking the Margherita highway and burning tyres in protest.

Additionally, verbal altercations and minor scuffles ensued between the demonstrators and the police.

The protests have been fueled by rising concerns over the frequency of maternal and newborn deaths in Margherita, with similar incidents reported at two other nursing homes in the area.

Meanwhile, local residents and activists are now demanding justice for Kamla and calling for urgent reforms in the healthcare system.

The CMSS has made it clear that they will not relent until Dr. Rajesh Gupta is arrested and held accountable for his alleged negligence.

They have also demanded immediate improvements in the standards of care at Mayflower Hospital to prevent further tragedies. Tensions remain high, and the CMSS has threatened to intensify their protests if their demands are not met.