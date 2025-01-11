Pregnant woman loses life due to hospital negligence

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Jan 10: A pregnant woman, Kamla Sharma, tragically died due to alleged medical negligence at Mayflower Hospital in Margherita, Assam, sparking widespread protests and tensions in the region.

Kamla, wife of Vijay Gautam from Udaipur, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and gave birth to a son at 12 midnight under the supervision of gynaecologist, Dr Rajesh Gupta.

Her health, however, deteriorated the following day prompting doctors to refer her to Dibrugarh private hospital where she succumbed to her condition.

On Friday, local organisations, including All Assam Gorkha Student Union (AAGSU), Satra Mukti Sangram Samity along with the victim’s family accused the hospital and Dr Gupta of negligence. They blocked the NH 315 at Margherita by burning tyres resulting in verbal altercations and minor scuffles with the Margherita police.

Maternal and newborn deaths have reportedly been frequent in Margherita, with similar incidents recently occurring at two other nursing homes.

Dharmraj Sharma, general secretary of Satra Mukti Sangram Samity, Tinsukia district committee has demanded Margherita police and Margherita Co-District Commissioner to immediately arrest Dr Rajesh Gupta and called for reforms to improve the standards at Mayflower Hospital.

Victim family members have threatened to escalate protests if their demands are not met.