13 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 11, 2025
type here...

Pregnant woman loses life due to hospital negligence

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Jan 10: A pregnant woman, Kamla Sharma, tragically died due to alleged medical negligence at Mayflower Hospital in Margherita, Assam, sparking widespread protests and tensions in the region.

- Advertisement -

Kamla, wife of Vijay Gautam from Udaipur, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and gave birth to a son at 12 midnight under the supervision of gynaecologist, Dr Rajesh Gupta.

Related Posts:

Her health, however, deteriorated the following day prompting doctors to refer her to Dibrugarh private hospital where she succumbed to her condition.

On Friday, local organisations, including All Assam Gorkha Student Union (AAGSU), Satra Mukti Sangram Samity along with the victim’s family accused the hospital and Dr Gupta of negligence. They blocked the NH 315 at Margherita by burning tyres resulting in verbal altercations and minor scuffles with the Margherita police.

Maternal and newborn deaths have reportedly been frequent in Margherita, with similar incidents recently occurring at two other nursing homes.

- Advertisement -

Dharmraj Sharma, general secretary of Satra Mukti Sangram Samity, Tinsukia district committee has demanded Margherita police and Margherita Co-District Commissioner to immediately arrest Dr Rajesh Gupta and called for reforms to improve the standards at Mayflower Hospital.

Victim family members have threatened to escalate protests if their demands are not met.

Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Book fair and agricultural fest commences in Nagaon

The Hills Times -
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild