President Droupadi Murmu to grace Karbi Youth Festival 2024 in Diphu

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 28: The eagerly anticipated Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival 2024 is set to receive the esteemed presence of President of India, Droupadi Murmu, as the chief guest.

The event, scheduled for January 17, 2024, at noon in Taralangso, Diphu, was confirmed by chief executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang.

Joining President Murmu at this grand occasion will be a distinguished lineup of dignitaries, including Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma.

Chief executive member of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang shared the news on his social media X, stating, “I am delighted to announce that President Droupadi Murmu has graciously consented to attend as the Chief Guest at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival 2024 on January 17, 2024, at noon. This prestigious event will also be graced by the presence of Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Meghalaya Phagu Chauhan, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland, and Conrad K Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya. The week-long celebration will unfold from January 12 to 19, 2024, at the Karbi People’s Hall, Taralangso, Diphu. Everyone is cordially invited! KARDOM.”

