Prime Minister Modi Virtually Inaugurates Northeast India’s First Vande Bharat Express Train

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
Guwahati, May 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Northeast India’s inaugural Vande Bharat Express Train in Guwahati on Monday afternoon, connecting the city with New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. The virtual ceremony marked a significant milestone for rail connectivity in the region, particularly Assam, according to PM Modi.

Addressing the occasion, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of the Vande Bharat Express in facilitating easier travel for the people of the North East and boosting the region’s tourism economy. “Today is a big day for the rail connectivity of the entire North East, including Assam,” he stated. “This Vande Bharat Express will make life easier for the people who live here, as well as improve the state’s tourism economy.”

He further highlighted the ongoing efforts to enhance connectivity in the North East, stating, “Three works related to the connectivity of the North East are ongoing. The first Made in India Vande Bharat will be sent to the North East. This is the third Vande Bharat to connect West Bengal, and electrification work on around 425 kilometers of track in Assam and Meghalaya has been completed.”

Expressing his gratitude, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the state. “It is a proud moment for us that PM Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express today,” he remarked. “It will connect the states of Assam and West Bengal. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.”

