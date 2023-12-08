Prime murder suspect injured in police encounter

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 7: In a pre-dawn encounter, Sambhu Kahar, the prime suspect in the murder of a retired engineer and the brutal attack on his wife in Kokrajhar, sustained injuries while attempting to escape police custody. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday at Amguri area under Kokrajhar police station.

According to the police, Kahar, also known as Shambu Kahar alias Shil, was shot at after attacking a police officer during his escape attempt. He received a bullet injury in his left leg and is currently undergoing treatment at Kokrajhar Rupnath Brahma (RNB) Civil Hospital. A police officer was also injured during the confrontation.

Sambhu Kahar had been arrested on December 1, 2023, in Behar under Kotwali police station in West Bengal’s Coochbehar district in connection with the case (Kokrajhar PS case no 396/2023, U/S 448/326/307/302/380 IPC). The case involved the attack on Tapan Chakraborty (70), a retired engineer, and his wife Madhumita (65), a retired headmistress, at their residence in Bidhanpalli, Kokrajhar, on November 29. Tapan Chakraborty succumbed to his injuries.

Currently, Sambhu Kahar is receiving medical treatment under police custody at the hospital.