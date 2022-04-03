Property Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh Destroyed In Fire

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 2: In a freak mishap, a house caught fire but was contained in time. The fire started in the kitchen of Jengsing Terang of Sarthe Terang village under Deithor police station. The kitchen was completely burnt down in the early morning fire. Property worth Rs 1.5 lakh has been destroyed in the fire.

As immediate relief, an amount of Rs 5,000 in cash was given to the victim family by vice president, Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC), Ratan Engti and was accompanied by general secretary, Duarbagori Mandal Congress Committee, Bhimson Rongpi and secretary, Ajit Dera and general secretary, Duarbagori Mandal Youth Congress Committee, David Engti.