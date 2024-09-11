Protest against smart metres held in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Sept 10: Under the patronage of the people of Demow and its surrounding areas, and in association with ATASU, AASAA, AYM, KMSS, CMSS, and Demow Regional Committees, a protest programme was held in front of the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office APDCL on Tuesday. The protest was against the smart metre and excessive electricity bills through the smart metre. The protesters shouted slogans against the Power Department, demanding an end to the alleged exploitation in the name of the smart metre. They called for the disconnection of smart metres and the reinstatement of previous metres. During the protest, there was full police security in front of the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office APDCL. Higher officials of the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office APDCL and the Demow circle officer came to the protest site and listened to the people’s concerns about the smart metre. The officials responded to the protesters’ queries. The protesters demanded that smart metres installed in houses under the Demow electrical sub-division be removed at the earliest and previous metres be reinstalled.