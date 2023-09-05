27 C
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Protest held at Rajabari Tea Estate over delayed wages

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Sept 4: In a two-hour demonstration program organised by the All Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Rajabari sub-branch, in collaboration with the All Tea Tribes Women Association (ATTWA), Rajabari sub-branch, and the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, Rajabari Branch, labourers, employees, and community members gathered at Rajabari Tea Estate to protest against irregular wage payments.

The demonstrators voiced their concerns over the inconsistent payment of wages to labourers and employees at Rajabari Tea Estate, which is currently under lease and managed by DK Enterprise. They demanded that the wages be disbursed promptly to ensure the financial stability of the estate’s workers.

To further amplify their demands, a memorandum outlining these concerns was submitted to the district commissioner of Sivasagar district through the Demow circle officer on Monday.

