Protest by ATTSA and tea labourers in Rajabari

HT Correspondent

Demow, Aug 9: ATTSA, Demow branch, ATTWA, ATTSA Rajabari sub-branch, and tea labourers, in collaboration with local residents, organised a two-hour demonstration in front of the Swargadeo Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital located in Rajabari near Demow. The protest took place on Tuesday to raise concerns regarding the hospital’s policies and demands.

Since the establishment of the Swargadeo Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital, the ATTSA (Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association) has been urging for the appointment of local educated unemployed individuals in various positions and the provision of free primary treatment for the Rajabari Tea Estate labourers. According to the ATTSA activists, these demands have not been met, leading to the protest.

During the demonstration, the ATTSA, Demow branch submitted a memorandum to the district commissioner of Sivasagar district through the Demow circle officer. Additionally, they also submitted a memorandum to the CEO of Swargadeo Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital, outlining their various demands that they believe should be promptly addressed.

The protest was attended by key ATTSA leaders including Bichitra Tanti, president, and Biswanath Nag, secretary of ATTSA, Demow branch. Other ATTSA and ATTWA leaders like Diganta Sahu Tasa and Raj Kishore Bhumij were also present during the protest.