Protests intensify against CAA implementation

TEZPUR, March 13: As part of the continuous protest by different organisations throughout the district of Sonitpur against the recent enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act by the central government, the Sonitpur district committee of Bir Lachit Sena Assam and the Dhekiajuli Regional Committee of the organisation registered a strong protest on Wednesday at Dhekiajuli. In protest against the enforcement of CAA by the government, the organisation burnt effigies of the Prime Minister of India and the chief minister of Assam on NH 15. The Dhekiajuli regional committee of AASU, led by Sankar Das, and AJYCP, led by Rana Pratap Barua, chief adviser of AJYCP central committee, registered their joint protest against the enforcement of the act on Tuesday. In a symbolic gesture of defiance, members of the AJYCP in Bihaguri also burnt copies of the CAA notification.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students Union along with several other organisations also organised a torchlight rally on Tuesday evening at the district headquarters. Citing concerns over its perceived threats to the language, culture, and existence of the Assamese people, the organisations urged the people to raise their voice against it and shouted slogans against the BJP-led central and state government. The rally, led by Abhijit Nath and Arup Talukdar, president and general secretary of the district AASU, and Nitul Bora, assistant general secretary, AASU central committee, moved throughout Tezpur town.

Addressing the media during the protest, the leaders of the organisations voiced strong opposition against the Centre’s decision to implement the CAA and emphasised that the Act poses a grave threat to the identity and heritage of the Assamese populace and cannot be accepted under any circumstances.

Our Sivasagar correspondent adds: Activists of Bir Lachit Sena Asom and Asom Yuva Mancha carried out a massive protest demonstration against the government for implementing CAA in the state, despite blanket security arrangements in every nook and corner of the town on Wednesday. A large number of activists were arrested by police, including secretary-general of the Bir Lachit Sena Rantu Paniphukan and organising secretary Shringkhal Chaliha. Others include Hara Kumar Gogoi, Hemanta Bora, Nabadip Bora, Prakash Bariah, Abhisek Bora, Bitupon Saikia, Nilutpal Kotoky, Ankit Raj Kalita, Utpal Asom, Akash Dutta, Abhilash Bora, Dharjya Konwar, and Bidyut Saikia of Raijor Dal. Sivasagar Police forcefully took the protesters in a bus and transported them to the police station. Asom Yuva Mancha activists burnt symbolic copies of the Citizenship Act.