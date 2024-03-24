Public Relations Society Of India Elects New Committee

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 23: The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Guwahati chapter elected a new nine-member executive committee for 2024-2025.

The new executive committee comprises of Ruma Chakraborty as chairperson, Surojit Sinha Roy as vice chairman, Dr Bimal Krishna Sarma as secretary, Jumita Saikia as joint secretary, and Anjan K Borthakur as treasurer (working). Jayanta Kumar Barua, Bhuchitra Bhushan, Hamad Berlashker and Emmanual Hmar have been elected as members of the executive committee.

During the first meeting of the new committee on Saturday, plans were made to organise more activities in the field of communication to enhance the skills of both professionals and students. As per the new annual calendar of 2024, the committee aimed at conducting PR Day talk session on April 21 under the theme, ‘Sanatan values and emerging India – role of PR’ by eminent speakers. Also, on April 30, the apex body of PR will organise voters’ awareness programme to highlight the importance of voting among first time women voters at Handique Girls’ College.

Moreover, the organisation look forward to collaborate with the youths by establishing Nalanda, a community of young PR practitioners from various colleges and universities across the state. There are several programmes planned, like PRSI NE Conclave, Seven Sister Magazine and Column and opening up of new chapters across the Northeast that will gradually unfold in days to come.