Quality Pharma Achieves Milestone With Gold Category ZED Certificate

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, March 29: Quality Pharma, based in Dibrugarh, has brought laurels to its town by bagging the gold category ZED certificate awarded by the Government of India under the Zero Effects Zero Defect Scheme of the Ministry of MSME, based on the quality of its products and its quality practices. This marks the first industry in North East India to receive the ZED (Zero Effect Zero Defect) gold certificate from the Government of India.

- Advertisement -

Through the journey of ZED certification, MSMEs can substantially reduce wastage, increase productivity, enhance environmental consciousness, save energy, optimally use natural resources, and expand their markets. MSMEs will also be motivated to adopt best practices in work culture, standardisation of products, processes, systems, etc., in order to enhance their global competitiveness and sustainability.

The ZED certification aims at enhancing the competitiveness of an MSME through assessment, handholding, managerial and technological intervention, etc., hence it is not just a certification. Under this scheme, the industries registered in the scheme are provided loans at low rates from over 44 banks and also lower freights by the railways. Bronze, silver, and gold certificates are provided to any industry in stages.

Quality Pharma was established by the famous and visionary doctor late Dr Asharam Damani. “It is his guidelines and vision which motivate us to deliver the best to the consumer,” as stated by the managing director of Quality Pharma. He also thanked Morgan Meston, general manager of District Industries and Commerce Center, Dibrugarh, for his valuable guidance. This certificate is a live example of his positive approach & pro-industry stance. Most importantly, he dedicated this certificate to his entire team and all the employees of Quality Pharma.