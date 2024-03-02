Rabindranath Tagore University celebrates National Science Day

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, March 1: Rabindranath Tagore University in Hojai, celebrated National Science Day to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ by the renowned Indian physicist and Nobel laureate, Prof CV Raman. Organised by the department of Chemistry and the ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ cell, the event aimed to spotlight ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat’. The celebration was marked by enthusiasm and was inaugurated by Prof Subhas Chandra Pan from IIT Guwahati, serving as the chief guest, followed by the felicitation of the guest and the RTU anthem. Dr Satyajeet Kumar, the head of the Chemistry department, delivered the welcome speech, highlighting CV Raman’s contributions to science. Tilak Chandra Kalita, registrar i/c, also addressed the gathering on the occasion. Prof Kaushik Chanda, the convener, spoke on the significance of National Science Day and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Prof Subhas Chandra Pan inspired students to embrace challenges and innovate beyond textbooks, while Dr Jayanta Kr Sarmah, co-convener, addressed the gathering on Vision Viksit Bharat @2047, followed by a video display for spreading awareness on Viksit Bharat @2047 initiatives. The message of the vice-chancellor Prof (Dr) Amalendu Chakrabarty was read by Dr Sarmah. The vice-chancellor, RTU, urged the students and faculty members to harness the power of indigenous technologies to address the pressing challenges facing our nation in various sectors and also extended his best wishes to the student participants, faculty, and staff members of the university on the occasion of National Science Day.

The event featured insightful talks, including Prof Pan’s lecture on ‘Rings in Drugs and the Significance of Chirality’ and online sessions by Prof Mrinmoy De, department of Organic Chemistry, IISc Bangalore, and Prof Balamurali MM, Chemistry division, SAS, VIT, Chennai, on scientific advancements. These sessions fostered lively interactions between the speakers and students. The successful day-long program concluded with the vote of thanks from Dr Sujit Ranjan Acharjee, associate professor in the department of Chemistry. Dr Acharjee particularly appreciated Shilpi Mitra, assistant professor in the department of Chemistry, for inspiring the students to participate in the program in large numbers. Sumayyah Afrin Laskar, the host of the event, and all the UG and PG students of the department of Chemistry were highly appreciated for their role in the smooth conduction of the event. The successful event was a testament to the collaborative spirit of the students, staff, and faculty members of the university, emphasising the role of science in national development. The event concluded with the rendition of the national anthem.