Raijor Dal slams Congress’ strategy for upcoming by-election

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Oct 25: Raijor Dal held a press meet at Demow Press Club on Friday to address ongoing discussions surrounding the upcoming by-election. Kabindra Chetia Phukan, the working president of Raijor Dal, criticised the Congress party’s approach to the by-election, calling their decision “imprudent and arrogant”. 

During the press meet, Phukan emphasised that even if Congress were to secure victories in all five constituencies, it would not lead to Gaurav Gogoi or Bhupen Borah becoming the chief minister. Similarly, he noted that a loss for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would not threaten chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s position. 

Phukan further criticised the Congress’ election strategy, highlighting that the Asom Sanmilita Morcha had previously proposed a plan for the 2026 Assembly Election where the ruling and Opposition parties would each field a single candidate. He alleged that the by-election strategy, particularly in the Behali constituency, had been compromised and criticised Gaurav Gogoi’s approach, describing it as arrogant and ungrateful.

Dipak Konwar, the organisational secretary of Raijor Dal, and Mrinal Ranjan Gogoi, the working president of the Demow Constituency Committee of Raijor Dal, were also present at the press meet.

