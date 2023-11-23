Raj Bhavan takes part in celebration of World Children’s Day Week

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: Raj Bhavan, Assam, participated in the celebration of World Children’s Day week by hosting an interaction program. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria engaged with young climate activists at his office chamber during the event organized by UNICEF.

Later, an interaction program took place where Principal Secretary and CEO of ASDMA, Gyanandra Dev Tripathi, and Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, SS Meenakshi Sundaram, spoke with youth representatives. Seven young climate activists from different parts of the state shared their thoughts and experiences related to floods and other natural calamities.

Principal Secretary Tripathi provided insights into the effects of natural disasters and their impact on humanity. He highlighted the various policies and steps taken by the government at both the central and state levels to address the challenges of climate change.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor emphasized the significant impact of climate change on everyone, especially children and women. He mentioned that supporting climate-resilient programs is crucial for addressing the effects of natural disasters and securing the future of children.

Dr. Madhulika Jonathan, Chief of UNICEF, Assam, along with officials from UNICEF and Raj Bhavan, attended the event.