18 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
type here...

Ranjit Kumar Roy appointed as BJP Dhubri president

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DHUBRI, Feb 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam Pradesh has finally appointed Ranjit Kumar Roy as the new BJP district president for Dhubri.

- Advertisement -

His selection comes after a prolonged delay following the revocation of Prakash Kali’s appointment in December 2024.

Related Posts:


The delay in announcing the new district president had sparked intense speculation within the party. Supporters of the three main contenders—Prakash Kali, Amit Chakravorty, and Biswajeet Roy—had been eagerly awaiting the decision, with tensions rising over the lack of clarity. Party workers and political observers had also expressed concern over the impact of the delay on BJP’s organizational strength in the district.


With Roy’s appointment, the BJP aims to refocus on strengthening its base in Dhubri ahead of upcoming political challenges. His leadership will be crucial in mobilizing party workers and preparing for future electoral battles in the region.

While the decision has brought an end to the uncertainty, it remains to be seen how Roy will navigate internal party dynamics and consolidate support across various factions within the BJP in Dhubri.

- Advertisement -

9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Govt announces Rs 5 lakh aid for kin of those killed...

The Hills Times -
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring 7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad 10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways