Ranjit Kumar Roy appointed as BJP Dhubri president

DHUBRI, Feb 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam Pradesh has finally appointed Ranjit Kumar Roy as the new BJP district president for Dhubri.

His selection comes after a prolonged delay following the revocation of Prakash Kali’s appointment in December 2024.



The delay in announcing the new district president had sparked intense speculation within the party. Supporters of the three main contenders—Prakash Kali, Amit Chakravorty, and Biswajeet Roy—had been eagerly awaiting the decision, with tensions rising over the lack of clarity. Party workers and political observers had also expressed concern over the impact of the delay on BJP’s organizational strength in the district.



With Roy’s appointment, the BJP aims to refocus on strengthening its base in Dhubri ahead of upcoming political challenges. His leadership will be crucial in mobilizing party workers and preparing for future electoral battles in the region.

While the decision has brought an end to the uncertainty, it remains to be seen how Roy will navigate internal party dynamics and consolidate support across various factions within the BJP in Dhubri.

