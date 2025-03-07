Ranveer Allahbadia Appears Before Assam Crime Branch Over Controversial Remarks 

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 7: Well-known YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, alias BeerBiceps, reached Guwahati on March 7 to meet the Assam Crime Branch over his controversial comments made during the show India’s Got Latent.

His comments, especially the scandalous “watch your parents have s#x” comment, sparked outrage across the country, for which several FIRs were filed, including one in Assam.

In the wake of a Supreme Court order, Allahbadia has been allowed to keep going with his podcast, The Ranveer Show, but only if he keeps up decorum.

Nevertheless, he has to cooperate with the investigations in full. Last week, another YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who had come on board as a co-guest for the same show, was also questioned for his role in the controversy.

The controversy started from comedian Samay Raina’s now-deleted show and has since attracted significant public outrage and judicial attention. The authorities have taken up the case under Indian obscenity and indecency laws, causing YouTube to remove the offending shows.

As the investigation goes on, the incident has brought back into focus the responsibility of online content creators. With social media increasingly dominating public discourse, governments are calling for responsible content creation while maintaining freedom of expression within the bounds of the law.