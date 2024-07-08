31 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 8, 2024
Rath Yatra celebrated with fervour in Haflong

Devotees brave rain to pull chariots, seek blessings of Lord Jagannath

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 7: The holy Rath Yatra festival was celebrated with tremendous enthusiasm in Haflong, Dima Hasao, echoing festivities observed across the country. The celebrations commenced at the Sri Jagannath Temple in Haflong with rituals and prayers offered in reverence to Lord Jagannath.

A grand procession featuring a chariot carrying Lord Jagannath was conducted, pulled by hundreds of devotees chanting ‘Jai Jagannath’. Despite the rain, a large number of people participated, offering prasada, prayers, and eagerly pulling the chariot, believing it would bring blessings from Lord Jagannath.

In Haflong, three chariots were taken out from the Govinda Bari Mandir and Gauria Math, adorned with colourful decorations. Devotees dressed in vibrant attire joyously pulled the chariots while chanting prayers and slogans dedicated to Lord Jagannath. The holy procession concluded around 6:00 pm.

Traditionally, it is believed that Lord Jagannath will return from his aunt’s house after seven days, marking the occasion known as ‘Phira Rath’ or the Return of the Chariot.

Rath Yatra celebrations were also reported from other parts of the district, and fortunately, no untoward incidents were reported during the festivities.

