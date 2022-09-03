Ratna Smriti Scholarship Scheme launched in Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Sept 2: The Human and Social Innovative Brilliance Foundation, one of the leading NGOs in Hojai district of Assam, took a commendable initiative on Tuesday. The foundation officially launched the ‘Ratna Smriti Scholarship Scheme’ at its head office in Barbali, Hojai district.

The event was presided over by teacher Badrul Islam Borbhuyan of Murajhar Higher Secondary School and assisted by the faculty teacher of Debosthan Gyanudaya Academy, Ekhlas Uddin Borbhuyan.

The event was also attended by former principal of Murajhar Higher Secondary School Abdul Musabbir Shah; former president of Hojai district AAMSU Fahim Iqbal Mazumder; general secretary of Hojai district AAMSU Rajib Laskar; prominent doctor Sharif Md Muhsin; vice chairman of Hojai district Minority Development Board Kabir Chowdhury; International Human Rights Organization Hojai district committee president Afzal Barbhuiya; Hojai district Jamiat general secretary Mufti Nur Ahmed; teachers Islam Uddin, Amin Ahmed, Saidul Islam and other dignitaries.

The scholarship is applicable to girl students only. The award will be given to underprivileged students studying in classes 5 to 10, said Suleman Mashud, president of the HASIB Foundation.

The deadline for the application is November 30, 2022. The application forms can be downloaded from the office of HASIB Foundation at Barbali or the Facebook page of HASIB Foundation.