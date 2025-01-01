14 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Ravi Kota reviews Republic-Day security arrangements  

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Dec 31: Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Tuesday reviewed the overall arrangements, including the security aspects, of the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations to be held across Assam.

In a post on X, Kota said DGP GP Singh, other senior officials and district administrations took part in the meeting to oversee the state-wide arrangements, especially the central programme at Khanapara in Guwahati.

“Convened a meeting with all stakeholders, in the presence of @DGPAssamPolice Shri @gpsinghips to review all security protocols and arrangements for the same,” he said.

Regarding the central programme at Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, Kota said the event will be graced by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and will feature cultural performances and ceremonial parades.

“Enhanced security measures, including CCTV surveillance, adequate lighting, sanitization, and strict frisking protocols, will be in place,” he added.

Kota also stated that chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will, for the first time, attend the Republic Day celebrations at Khanikar Ground in Dibrugarh.

Sarma had earlier this year opened the first CM Secretariat outside the state capital in Dibrugarh town.

“The @dc_dibrugarh, has been directed to prepare for a comprehensive event and security plan, focusing on entry and exit management while ensuring maximum participation of NCC cadets,” Kota said.

He also said that statewide security checks will be intensified with Assam Police, Central Armed Police Forces, and the Army ensuring seamless coordination.

“SPs and enforcement agencies have been tasked with implementing a robust security system,” he added.

To secure all the venues across the state, the chief secretary directed the installation of CCTV cameras and provision of adequate lighting, the deployment of Fire & Emergency Services and medical teams, the implementation of strict frisking protocols and sanitisation of surrounding areas, and inspections by departments concerned to ensure all arrangements are in place.

Additionally, ceremonial parades will be scaled to match venue capacities, SDRF and Disaster Management tableaus along with state-specific exhibits will be featured and cultural programmes will be designed to reflect the grandeur and patriotic spirit of the occasion, he added.

The elaborate security review, almost a month before the actual celebrations, assumes significance due to the fact that the entire security apparatus was red-faced after the ULFA(I) claimed to have planted bombs in 24 locations across Assam to trigger serial blasts on Independence Day this year.

Police later unearthed “bomb-like substances” from at least 10 places, including four in Guwahati.

Altogether 15 people, including three women, were arrested from across the state. (PTI)

