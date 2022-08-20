30 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 20, 2022
type here...

‘Re-Election Unjustifiable’ : KAAC

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DIPHU: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Friday said that the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC)’s demand for re-election is unjustifiable and not advised by the Constitution of India.

Talking to the press persons on Friday, KAAC members Dr Mongve Rongpi and Phenpiga Rengma said that though the APHLC has demanded re-election of the recently elected council members, the term re-election itself is not provisioned in the Constitution of India. The duo stressed that even the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not prescribed for an exercise like re-election. “Demanding re-election is not justified and therefore the APHLC is simply fooling the people of the hills districts,” the duo further said.

- Advertisement -

The last KAAC election was held on June 8, 2022.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

When Will The Pot Of Casteism Break Apart?

The Hills Times - 0