‘Re-Election Unjustifiable’ : KAAC

DIPHU: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Friday said that the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC)’s demand for re-election is unjustifiable and not advised by the Constitution of India.

Talking to the press persons on Friday, KAAC members Dr Mongve Rongpi and Phenpiga Rengma said that though the APHLC has demanded re-election of the recently elected council members, the term re-election itself is not provisioned in the Constitution of India. The duo stressed that even the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not prescribed for an exercise like re-election. “Demanding re-election is not justified and therefore the APHLC is simply fooling the people of the hills districts,” the duo further said.

The last KAAC election was held on June 8, 2022.