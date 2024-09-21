RNPC opposes inclusion of villages in proposed tiger reserve

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Sept 20: The Rengma Naga People’s Council (RNPC) in a press release said the proposed Tiger Reserve area will affect 19 Rengma villages and more than 10 Karbi villages. The press release was in reference to a news item published on July 11, 2024.

RNPC said that Rengma Nagas have been facing marginalisation in their ancestral land since the independence of India. A large part of the Rengma Hills tract area was divided into different districts, viz. Rengma Reserve Forest Gholaghat, Kaliani Reserve Forest Nilip block, Nambor Reserve Forest Nilip block, and Rengma Tea Estate of the East Rengma Mauza and West Rengma Mauza of the Rengma Hills tract.

Rengma Hills was created via political proceedings 79 and 80 on April 18, 1841, and East Rengma Mauza and West Rengma Mauza were created via revenue proceedings Nos 116 to 118 in 1861, and the Rengma Naga Mauza in the year 1906.

RNPC said JP Mills, in his book on the province of Assam, and John Butler’s report from the book ‘Travels and Adventures in the Province of Assam’, records that 32 Rengma villages paid Rs 459 household tax from 689 houses to the Colonial rule out of 52 villages in February 1848 (page 122, ‘Travels and Adventures in the Province of Assam’ by John Butler, 1848).

A large population of Rengmas has degenerated since the records from 1984 to date because of displacement, victims of political marginalisation, and the division of the Rengma Hills area into different administrative and political units. The Rengma Nagas of Assam, which have their own unique dialect and traditions, are in a vulnerable stage. The ancestral land of the present Rengma Naga inhabitation is around Keyhang Rincho (Kalapahar), the proposed reserve forest, and Kaliani Reserve Forest; it is the only remaining abode of the Rengma Naga tribe for habitation and agricultural practices.

The proposed Tiger Reserve forest in the year 2012 was totally opposed by all tribal public organisations of Nilip block and also led to the formation of tribal youth to take up arms, as the Tiger Reserve will hamper the habitation of the villagers.

The RNPC, on behalf of the Rengma People of Assam, does not oppose the creation of the proposed Tiger Reserve but appeals to the concerned authorities of the government not to include the traditional Rengma Naga inhabited areas of Naga Rengma Mauza and East Rengma Mauza under the proposed reserve forest. The Rengma Naga villagers depend on agriculture, as the area is the only lifeline for the livelihood of the community and an extended Rengma Naga reserve for the habitation of upcoming generations.

RNPC appeals to the concerned authorities to reconsider and exempt the Rengma Naga area and the adjoining areas of the Keyhang Rincho (Kalapahar) proposed reserve area and Kaliani Reserve Forest.

