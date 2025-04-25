23 C
Reception committee formed for 95th Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Annual Conference

Updated:
BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 24: Preparations for the 95th annual conference of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, scheduled to be held at Dhalaibil next year, are underway with the formal constitution of a reception committee.

The committee was formed during a public meeting recently convened at the Baresohoriya Cultural Complex, with Bhabendra Nath Deka, a senior padadhikar of the Sangha, presiding.

The meeting was inaugurated by Kushal Thakuriya, State Secretary of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, and attended by a wide cross-section of stakeholders including state and district-level office bearers, Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika, Biswanath MLA Pradom Borthakur, principals of nearby colleges, and representatives from various student organisations.

Following detailed deliberations, the reception committee was constituted with Prabhakar Barma as President and Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika as Working President.

Bipur Bora was named Secretary, while Mouchumi Kakaty and Dr Manash Pratim Bora were appointed Joint Secretaries.

In total, 35 sub-committees have been formed to oversee various aspects of the event’s organisation.

The 95th edition of the annual conference, a key religious and cultural gathering in Assam, will be hosted in February 2026 under the aegis of the Tezpur Zila Srimanta Sankardev Sangha.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami visited the family of a deceased individual on Wednesday to offer his condolences.

During the visit, local residents reportedly raised concerns about rising drug peddling activities in the area and urged the MLA to take the issue up with the authorities for immediate police intervention.

