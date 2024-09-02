32 C
Relocation of Tiger Sought After Fatal Attack in Assam’s Orang National Park

After a fatal tiger attack in Orang National Park, Assam officials consider relocating the big cat to prevent further human-wildlife conflict.

September 2, Monday: Following a fatal tiger attack in Assam’s Orang National Park, officials are considering the relocation of the big cat responsible to prevent future human-wildlife conflicts. The decision comes after a local resident was killed by the tiger while grazing cattle near the park boundary, sparking fears among nearby communities.

The Assam Forest Department is consulting with wildlife experts to explore the safest and most effective way to relocate the tiger without causing harm to the animal or further disrupting its natural habitat. Wildlife activists are urging the authorities to also strengthen measures for human safety and create awareness about coexisting with wildlife. The incident has renewed calls for a balanced approach to conservation and human safety in areas surrounding protected reserves

