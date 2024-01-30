Renowned Anaesthesiologist Dr Surajit Giri Honoured With ‘Samaj Sajjan’ Title In Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 29: Dr Surajit Giri, a distinguished anaesthesiologist renowned for his expertise in snakebite treatment at the Demow Model Hospital-cum-CHC in Sivasagar district, was honored with the ‘Samaj Sajjan’ title by Shewa, a Jorhat-based voluntary organisation, on Sunday.

The title, dedicated to the memory of social workers Bhadreswar Saikia and Deba Saikia, was presented during Shewa’s 21st foundation day celebration at Bahona.

Dr Giri, the fourth recipient of this honour, received the award at a function presided over by Shewa president Hemen Kumar Saikia and inaugurated by Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami. The accolade includes a cash prize of Rs 5000, a seleng chador, a citation, and a memento.

Delivering the annual 4th Arun Nazir and Niroda Nazir Memorial Lecture, Dr Giri emphasised the importance of snakebite awareness among the public, health workers, and the administration. He also highlighted how snakes play a crucial role in controlling rodent populations and safeguarding crops.

Former speaker of the State Assembly, Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami commended Shewa’s contributions to society and emphasised the need to instill good citizenship values in future generations.

The event also recognised achievements in various fields, with Jogesh Ojha and Anjan Bora, senior journalists, among those felicitated.

Individuals such as Marina Begum, Dr Monimala Saikia, Dr Mridusmita Bora, Dr Hemanta Kumar Hazarika, Rontu Neog, Pradip Neog, Ritamoni Kalita, Asish Nayan Saikia, and Dr Aishawnnya Sharma were acknowledged for their outstanding contributions.

Shewa continued its commitment to social welfare by gifting two wheelchairs during the program.

Dr Balin Khargharia, Shewa adviser, handed over the wheelchairs, while Dr Paran Baruah donated an additional wheelchair for the organization’s social welfare initiatives.

Guest of honor Kabir Saikia, a senior journalist, also addressed the gathering.

Shewa general secretary Pranabjyoti Saikia outlined the event’s objectives, and the program was anchored by Shewa Secretary Rajib Kumar Nazir.