Thursday, May 4, 2023
Renowned litterateur Hemchandra Barua remembered

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent MORIGAON, May 3: Renowned litterateur Hemchandra Barua was recalled on his 127th death anniversary by Morigaon District Literary Body at Sasikanta Hazarika Bhawan on Wednesday.

A meeting was held which was presided over by the newly elected president of MDLB Mahendra Saikia and was conducted by the newly elected secretary of MDLB Dr Achuit Das.

Earlier, the programme started with lighting the lamp and the floral tribute programmes at the portrait of Hemchandra Barua. The meeting was attended by magazine secretary Pranab Bhatacharya, Smriti Rekha Gohain, Rina Deka, Puna Devi Mahanta, and Jayanta Deka.

