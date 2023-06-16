24 C
Restricted premises licence holders seek permission to sell all kinds of medicines

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 15: The All Assam Restricted Premises Pharmacy Association has submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister of India, appealing for permission to sell all kinds of drugs and medicines prescribed by doctors. Currently, the government of Assam provides Restricted Premises Licences (RPL) to educated unemployed youths in rural regions under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act 1940. These licences allow them to serve the rural population who may have difficulty accessing medicines in town. However, the RPL has a limited term of five years, and with the expiration approaching for over ten thousand RPL holders, they face uncertain futures.

In their memorandum, the Association requested the government to grant them licences for full-fledged pharmacies, enabling them to sell all types of medicines. They also urged for the transfer of licences to nominees in the event of a licence holder’s death. Additionally, the Association requested inclusion in beneficiary lists for various skill development schemes, recognising their contribution to rural healthcare.

Ratul Sharma, president, and Shyamal Mohan, secretary of the All Assam Restricted Premises Pharmacy Association, submitted the memorandum to Bitupan Neog, DDC, Sivasagar.

 

