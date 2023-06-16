Kokrajhar pays tribute to Rup Nath Brahma

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 15: The people of Kokrajhar came together across communities to pay homage to Rup Nath Brahma, a renowned social thinker and former minister of Assam, on his 122nd birth anniversary. The commemorative event took place on Thursday at Bodofa Cultural Complex, Chandamari in Kokrajhar, organised by the Rup Nath Brahma Memorial Observance Committee (RNBMOC). The occasion aimed to celebrate and reflect upon the significant contributions and dedication of Rup Nath Brahma.

Rup Nath Brahma was born on June 15, 1902, in Owabari village near Kokrajhar town. He passed away on January 23, 1968. Throughout his life, Brahma actively participated in various organisations such as the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Assam Tribal League, and student groups. He dedicated his services to the welfare and upliftment of the Bodos and other marginalised communities in the state. Rup Nath Brahma was highly regarded as a visionary in the political arena, holding positions such as MLA, minister, and MP during his time. He was a prominent intellectual and a leading figure among the Bodos.

The birth anniversary observation was inaugurated by Assam cabinet minister and Sahitya Akademi awardee Urkhao Gwra Brahma, who lit the ceremonial lamp. The event witnessed a large gathering, including dignitaries, family members of Rup Nath Brahma, writers, and students from different parts of the region. The observance committee members felicitated the family with traditional Aronai and bouquets in honour of the occasion.

During the gathering, renowned poet and Sahitya Akademi awardee Jwishri Boro, as well as noted writer Dr Indira Boro, recited poems penned by Rup Nath Brahma, bringing joy to the audience. The chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro, graced the event as the chief guest. In his speech, Boro fondly remembered the contributions and services of Rup Nath Brahma, emphasising his enduring impact on the Bodos and other marginalised communities in the state. He assured that Rup Nath Brahma’s legacy would be forever cherished by the people.

Prominent attendees at the event included Dr Surath Narzary, president of Bodo Sahitya Sabha, BTR executive members Ranjit Basumatary, Dr Nilut Swargiary, Ukil Mushahary, Reoreoa Narzihary, MLA Jiran Basumatary, director of UN Academy, Kokrajhar Krishna Gopal Basumatary, and Manjil Rup Bikram Brahma, son of Rup Nath Brahma. The chairman of the observance committee, Prof Gabinda Boro, presided over the event.

Earlier in the day, citizens of Kokrajhar town and the surrounding areas gathered at the Pragati Bhawan complex to observe Rup Nath Brahma’s birth anniversary. Prof Gabinda Boro, chairman of the Rup Nath Brahma Memorial Observance Committee, paid homage to the revered figure. Pratibha Brahma, chairperson of Kokrajhar Municipality Board, Hantigiri Narzary, secretary of UPPL Media Cell, and Swmdwn Brahma, principal of Kokrajhar Basic Centre, were also present during the commemoration.