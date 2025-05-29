Retired principal of Gerua Higher Secondary School gets farewell

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, May 28: Teachers and students of Gerua Higher Secondary School bid an emotional farewell to their retiring Principal, Bubumoni Goswami, in a formal ceremony held at the school premises on Wednesday.

The farewell meeting, organized to honor the remarkable contributions of the outgoing principal, was chaired by Rajendra Nath Deka, President of the School Management Committee, and moderated by Acting Principal Babul Bora.

The heartfelt event witnessed participation from teachers, students, alumni association members, faculty from the neighboring Gerua Girls’ School, and several local dignitaries. Principal Goswami was felicitated with traditional tokens of respect, including sarai, gamusa, books, and a letter of appreciation.

Speakers highlighted Principal Goswami’s leadership qualities and noted her instrumental role in transforming the school. Her notable achievements included infrastructure development, A+ grade recognition in Gunotsav, and the school’s promotion from secondary to higher secondary level. Former President of the School Management Committee, Budhendra Chandra Deka, praised her as a “successful and dedicated science teacher” who served 34 years at the institution before taking over as principal.

The meeting was graced by the presence of Bipin Chandra Bordoloi, former Deputy Chief Executive Member of the Tiwa Autonomous Council, District Students’ Union advisors Ankur Deka and Pankaj Deka, and noted cultural activist Gyan Muhan Deka, among others.

In addition to Principal Goswami, the gathering also formally bid farewell to retired Office Assistant Dipeswar Deka and Grade IV employee Jogen Bardoloi, acknowledging their service to the school.

Bubumoni Goswami is also known beyond the academic sphere. She served as President of the Morigaon District Sahitya Sabha, and played a significant role in human rights advocacy as Chairperson and Chief Advisor of the Human Rights Struggle Committee (MASS).

The ceremony reflected a deep sense of gratitude, admiration, and community unity, as students and colleagues came together to celebrate the legacy of an educator who left a lasting impact.