RFRI observes Int’l Day for Biological Diversity



HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 23: The Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI), Jorhat, on Monday celebrated International Day for Biological Diversity by organising several programmes at Khanamukh Higher Secondary School, Sivasagar.

An RFRI official informed that a popular talk on ‘International Day for Biological Diversity’ was delivered by Rajib Kumar Kalita, a senior scientist and head, Extension Division, RFRI, Jorhat. Kalita dwelt upon various issues of biodiversity such as categories of biodiversity, quantum of biodiversity, threats of biodiversity, conservation, etc.

Speaking at the open session held on the occasion, Dr Rajib Kumar Borah, director, RFRI, Jorhat, sensitised the students with various issues of biodiversity conservation. He also mentioned the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) activities and urged all to protect the planet with their pro-planet actions.

Earlier, Kamakhya Bhattacharyya, principal, Higher Secondary School, led the sapling plantation programme carried out on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a quiz and a drawing competition among students of schools of Teok and Amguri Assembly constituencies were held as part of the programmes and prizes along with certificates were presented to the winners at the open session.

